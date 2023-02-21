Da Brat expecting first baby with wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart

Rapper Da Brat and her wife and fellow "Brat Loves Judy" reality-TV star Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart are expecting their first child together. The couple announced Tuesday on the syndicated daytime talk show "Sherri" that they are 18 weeks along, with Kaleidoscope Hair Products founder Dupart, 41, telling host Sherri Shepherd that Da Brat is carrying the child because Harris-DuPart has "hyperstimulation ovarian syndrome which caused me to have blood clots in my lungs, which caused me to be hospitalized."

Da Brat (real name Shawntae Harris) noted that she herself "had fibroids … . And then I found out I had polyps in my uterus, so I had to have surgery to get those removed. And then we had a miscarriage." Dupart went on to say, "I’ve birthed three children … [and] having a baby inside of you and having a human come out of you is just an experience that’s not even explainable. I didn’t want us to go through this life and have her not be able to experience that."

In an Instagram post, Da Brat additionally thanked the Atlanta-based Hope Fertility clinic, adding, "BLESSINGS all 2023." The couple celebrate their first wedding anniversary Wednesday.

