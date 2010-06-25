Dance with the Scissor Sisters on 'Night Work'

Rather than trying to reinvent themselves for their third album, "Night Work" (Universal), the Scissor Sisters seemed bent on reinventing the dance music they loved instead. "Night Work" plays like a DJ set from 1986 - complete with elements of George Michael ("Whole New Way"), Devo ("Running Out") and Frankie Goes to Hollywood ("Invisible Light") - reworked for a more gay-friendly and Euro-loving time. With the single "Fire With Fire," where Jake Shears sounds like Elton John fronting Erasure, and the Madonna-ish "Skin Tight," the Scissor Sisters do their best to bridge generation gaps and built a whole new party vibe.



Scissor Sisters

"Night Work"



THE GRADE B



BOTTOM LINE A raunchy trip through '80s dance pop