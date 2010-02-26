Danny Gokey gets hokey on 'My Best Days'

Danny Gokey doesn't play it safe on his debut, "My Best Days" (19/RCA Nashville). The "American Idol" finalist sure strikes out a lot on any number of overwrought attempts to fashion himself as a country singer. But when Gokey connects, as he does on the gorgeous, inspirational Rascal Flatts-ish ballad "Tiny Life" and the Gloriana-like single "My Best Days Are Ahead of Me," it's almost enough to forgive the clumsy country near-parody "Life on Ya" or the ridiculous faux-streetwise, country-blues gibberish of "Be Somebody." Almost.

DANNY GOKEY

"My Best Days"

GRADE C+

BOTTOM LINE Wildly uneven country-pop debut