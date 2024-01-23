Dave Matthews Band to play Jones Beach this summer

Following a 14-country spring tour of Europe and the U.K., Dave Matthews Band will launch its U.S. summer outing on May 22, with a July 9 show set for Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, the band announced Tuesday.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now at https://davematthewsband.com/warehouse. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. until Feb. 15, at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

General on sale for tickets begins on Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

Always conscious of the band's environmental impact, this summer, DMB will partner with Live Nation’s operated venues to minimize the concerts’ footprint even further — to divert at least 90% of fan-generated waste from landfills.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, “Under the Table and Dreaming.” DMB released its 10th studio album, “Walk Around the Moon,” last year.