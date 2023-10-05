Dee Snider sets book signing at Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

Singer-songwriter and newly minted novelist Dee Snider, former frontman of Twisted Sister will sign copies of his first novel, “Frats,” at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. Attendance is free with a general-admission ticket ($15-$22).

The Freeport- and Baldwin-raised Snider, 68, told Newsday in June that his semiautobiographical coming-of-age narrative set in a 1970s Baldwin high school explores a world of high school fraternities in several Long Island municipalities.

“I thought this was just the way of the world until I found out nobody else had high school fraternities. They were more like gangs,” he said. “They had charters with the police and were sanctioned by the schools, and they walked the halls with impunity wearing their colors. People ask, ‘What's the difference between a high school fraternity and a college fraternity?’ College fraternities play beer pong. High school fraternities rumble. They fight.”