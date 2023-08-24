Sean Combs teases new album with star-studded trailer

Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star and business mogul Sean Combs is releasing his first album in several years. In a lavish 3 3/4-minute trailer released Tuesday, the artist formerly or alternately known as Diddy and Puff Daddy, 53, muses, “Why am I doing this …? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life is, how stressful and treacherous this music industry is. Why would I just come back in here and have to do something that I don’t have to do?” He later answers, “I don’t make an algorithm. I make a feeling. You want to give ‘em something that they can sing. People said, do you want streams? I said, I want souls.”

The all-star video features 21 Savage, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Jozzy, Swae Lee, French Montana, Teyana Taylor, The Weeknd and Yung Miami, mostly in in-studio cameos with him, though no official credits were released to confirm who might appear on the album. Combs on social media gave the title as “The Love Album: Off The Grid,” dropping Sept. 15 — adding, “R&B is alive!” Wednesday afternoon on Instagram, the music idol boasted in a since-deleted post, “Imagine this! A studio filled with the top Producers, Writers and Engineers in the game! Hall of Famers and Future Hall of Famers all together under one roof collaborating and making the music for the R&B renaissance! We’re here!! We’re stronger together!!”