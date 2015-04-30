'Dragonfly' review: Jam mixed with classics

The most telling part of Great Caesar's Ghost's new double album, "Dragonfly" (Great Caesar's Ghost) is that when the Bridgehampton-based jam band moves from its version of the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil" into the album's title track, it's practically seamless.

The same goes for the move from "Dragonfly" into the Grateful Dead's "St. Stephen," which also includes a bit of the Allman Brothers Band's "Mountain Jam." Guitarists-vocalists Bosco Michne and Larry Schmid show how the band plans to carry on, following the death of guitarist Ray Penney in 2012, while keyboard player Keith Hill, drummer Ed DiCapua and newcomer bassist Klyph Black maintain a solid groove.

Though jam bands like Great Caesar's Ghost, who will play Stephen Talkhouse on Aug. 13 with Butch Trucks, are best experienced live, "Dragonfly" captures the band's charms on record well.

GREAT CAESAR'S GHOST

"Dragonfly"

THE GRADE B+

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BOTTOM LINE Mixing their originals with rock classics