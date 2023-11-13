Drake to play UBS Arena in March

Just a few weeks after finishing his "It’s All a Blur" arena tour, Drake announced dates Monday for his 2024 U.S. "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" tour, which includes a March 14 concert at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont.

General-public tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. through drakerelated.com. A Cash App Card presale will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m. through cash.app/exclusives/drake-presale.

J. Cole will open many of the dates on the tour, but not the UBS Arena show. The pair headlined Cole’s Dreamville festival in April.

The new tour kicks off Jan. 18 in Denver and ends March 27 in Birmingham, Alabama. It follows Drake’s successful 2023 return to the stage, in which he played 50 sold-out arena shows across North America throughout the summer and fall. The Grammy Award-winning Canadian artist recently released his eighth studio album, “For All the Dogs.”