Drops: Happiness is bad for Death Cab

Who knew happiness could be such a problem?

Death Cab for Cutie built an impressive catalog of memorable indie-rock around heartache. On their breakthrough "Transatlanticism," they made the ache sound epic.

For "Codes and Keys" (Atlantic), though, the ache is gone. Unfortunately, Death Cab didn't replace it. It's as if when the ache left, so did their ambitions and ideas.

The craftiness of Ben Gibbard's vocals and the inventive guitar work of Chris Walla is noticeably absent.

Instead of the disappointments of new years and the pain of drifting apart, we get Gibbard repeatedly singing, "We are alive," over a nice, safe groove in the title track. Uh oh.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Codes and Keys" has some happy moments -- the sprightly, string-filled "Stay Young, Go Dancing" is memorable as a pretty, lovey-dovey change of pace, while the playful, piano-driven "Portable Television" gallops off in unexpected directions.

But those bits only make the rest of the album seem that much more lifeless, though. The single "You Are a Tourist" is pleasant, but aimless modern rock, sort of like a kinder, gentler take on Modest Mouse's "Float On."

"Codes and Keys" finds Death Cab in a happier place spiritually -- there have been marriages (including Gibbard's to actress-singer Zooey Deschanel) and kids born. What they need now is an interesting way to describe their new, more pleasant surroundings.

"Codes and Keys"

GRADE B-

BOTTOM LINE This is the sound of settling