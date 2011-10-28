Drops: Miranda Lambert's 'Four the Record'

Miranda Lambert refuses to get boxed in.

After her breakthrough success with the Grammy-winning "Revolution," a country careerist would have consolidated her "wild child with a heart of gold" persona with more of the same. Not Miss Miranda, er, Mrs. Blake Shelton.

On "Four the Record" (RCA), Lambert forges a whole new plan of attack, putting aside the rock leanings of "Revolution" for a more serious alt-country vibe. Though the single "Baggage Claim" may showcase some of that "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" sass, the bulk of "Four the Record" is far more experimental.

It boldly opens with what would more naturally seem like a closer, a big-tent folk embrace "All Kinds of Kinds" that tells tales of a cross-dressing congressman and a pharmacist who medicates her kids. Lambert follows that with "Fine Tune," an odd pop number that has the kind of phrasing expected from Feist or Regina Spektor and a decidedly non-country fuzzed-out effect on her vocals.

Her pick of alt-country chestnuts -- Gillian Welch's "Look at Miss Ohio" and Allison Moorer's "Oklahoma Sky" -- not only shows off Lambert's great taste, but her great voice as well. However, it's her simple love songs -- "Easy Living" and "Over You" -- where her voice is the most potent. It's where "Four the Record" declares Lambert a superstar.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MIRANDA LAMBERT

"Four the Record"

THE GRADE B+

BOTTOM LINE The "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" settles down, but shakes things up again