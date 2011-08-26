Drops: The new Red Hot Chili Peppers

The big story of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' first album in five years ("I'm With You") is Josh Klinghoffer, who replaced longtime guitarist John Frusciante and pulls off the difficult trick of subtly changing the band's sound without altering its personality. Klinghoffer, a 31-year-old veteran sideman, turns out to be a master of numerous styles, from the metallic noise that opens the album to the funky wah-wah strumming in "Factory of Faith" to the bluesy whining on the opening single "The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie."

Klinghoffer's presence gives the band extra depth, something the Peppers have been developing since 1999's "Californication." Anthony Kiedis continues to grow as a singer, expressing different emotions simultaneously. Although "Brendan's Death Song" was inspired by a friend's overdose and includes bleak lines like "you know I'm almost dead" and imagery of a boatman ferrying the doomed, Kiedis' vocal tone contains a natural hint of celebration and prevents the mood from descending into bleakness. Conversely, even when he raps, or leads party anthems like "Goodbye Hooray" or the closing "Dance, Dance, Dance," Kiedis' deep and rubbery voice adds an air of melancholy.

Otherwise, not much news to report: Bassist Flea is energetic, and he must have pogoed around the studio throughout the disco-tinged "Monarchy of Roses" and the "Give It Away" throwback "Look Around"; longtime producer Rick Rubin commissions characteristic touches such as dramatic piano on "Police Station" and boisterous trumpet on "Did I Let You Know." The album isn't a departure from the Peppers' last few albums, but the band continues to evolve from '80s punk juvenile delinquents to a more U2-like institution. They're good at it, and still reasonably funky, so why not?

'I'm With You'

BOTTOM LINE No major innovations, but L.A. rock vets continue funky growth

GRADE B+