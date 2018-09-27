Elton John adds another Nassau Coliseum show to farewell tour

Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour keeps getting longer, as the superstar announced another slew of concert dates, including another show at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Currently, John’s Nov. 16, 2019, concert at the Coliseum is the latest scheduled show on the tour. However, he has previously said his final tour would stretch into 2020.

Tickets for the Nov. 16, 2019, show will go on sale Oct. 19 through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 11.

John’s farewell tour will first touch down at the Coliseum in a few weeks on Oct. 9, followed by shows at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 18 and 19, and Nov. 8 and 9. He will then return to The Garden on March 5 and 6, and then hit Barclays Center on March 8 and 9.

John, 71, said in January that he is tired of touring and wanted to spend more time with his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons.