Elton John set for New Year's Eve at Barclays Center

Elton John will ring in the new year at Barclays Center.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will celebrate his first New Year's Eve concert in New York City at the Brooklyn venue.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

And if you're one of the many Billy Joel fans holding out hope that The Piano Man will add a New Year's Eve show to his Madison Square Garden residency, you can start making other plans.

Diplo and Skrillex will take over the Garden on New Year's Eve, performing separately and together as their new joint project Jack U.

They may be known best for their collaborations with Beyoncé and M.I.A., but their individual styles have also made them EDM powerhouses.

Tickets for their show go on sale at noon Friday through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets through Thursday night.