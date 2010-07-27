Elvis events on LI to get fans all shook up

If you can't make it to Memphis for next month's Elvis Week, there are still ways - thank you, thank you very much - to celebrate The King's legacy.



WHAT Thursday night, Elvis Presley fans across the country will be strutting into theaters to see a one-night screening of "Elvis on Tour: 75th Anniversary Celebration." This is a remaster of the 1972 film shot on a 15-day, 15-stop tour that started in April that year. It includes never-before-seen footage as well as extras, such as a short retrospective by Priscilla Presley about how much Elvis loved to perform.

The movie is famous for several reasons - director Martin Scorsese worked on montage scenes for the motion picture, which was not only Presley's only award-winning film (it won a Golden Globe for best documentary) but the last he would ever appear in before his death on Aug. 16, 1977. "We figured it was the right time for fans to see him larger than life," says Michelle Portillo, spokeswoman for NCM Fathom, which is presenting the event with Warner Home Video and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. at four Long Island locations: Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas (1001 Broad Hollow Rd., 631-777-8080), Island 16 Cinema De Lux (185 Morris Ave., Holtsville, 631-758-4300), Port Washington Cinemas (116 Main St., 516-944-6200) and Westbury Stadium 12 (7000 Brush Hollow Rd., 516-333-0055).

INFO $12.50; go to fathom events.com to purchase tickets or for more information.

WHAT Massapequa's Steve Mitchell is such a big Presley fan that he still would go to see "Elvis on Tour" (he watches it all the time). Problem is, he has a gig. Mitchell, 40, makes his living as an Elvis impersonator (he's also one who can perform weddings as an ordained minister). This will be the third year the former truck driver ("Just like Elvis was," he says) takes his act to the Dix Hills Performing Arts Center's annual Presley show. Mitchell, who often performs at restaurants, says he likes performing at the event because "people are there to watch." They'll also be watching Tim Conley, a Tom Jones impersonator who will share the stage at the 500-seat theater.

WHEN | WHERE 2 p.m. Sunday at the center, located at Five Towns College, 305 North Service Rd., Dix Hills

INFO $25; 631-656-2148 or dhpac.org



WHAT If you miss that show, you'll be able to see Mitchell and three other impersonators - as well as Presley's drummer! - at the upcoming Elvis Tribute Spectacular at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury. The show stars Shawn Klush, who is considered to be one of the world's top Elvis impersonators. "When he walks on stage, that's the most shocking thing - he looks so much like him," says Mitchell, who's been in the Westbury lineup twice. Branson, Mo.- based Joseph Hall also will be in the show, now in its seventh year. But the highlight, says Medford's Rick Virga, another impersonator, is performing with DJ Fontana, who drummed for Presley from 1954 to 1968. When Fontana backed him once at the Westbury theater on "My Way," it was "a thrill," says Virga, 45, who works in car sales.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the theater, located at 960 Brush Hollow Rd.

INFO $40 and $50; 800-745-3000 or livenation.com