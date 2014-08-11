Eminem + Rihanna in the week's G2M2

Got a minute? Use that time to plan out your music week. On Glenn Gamboa’s Music Minute (G2M2 for short), we’ll fill you in on the week’s biggest concerts, show you some must-see videos and let you know about the songs you need to buy. Check it out here at Backstage Pass every Monday morning.

This week, work out the chemistry between Eminem and Rihanna at MetLife Stadium Saturday and Sunday and Kings of Leon at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wednesday. (Even though KOL drummer Nathan Followill injured his ribs in a bus accident Saturday night, resulting in the cancellation of Sunday's show in Saratoga Springs, the Jones Beach show is still currently a go. UPDATE: The Jones Beach show, along with all the band's shows until Aug. 28, has been cancelled.)

THE LIST

DRIVIN’ N’ CRYIN’. At City Winery Tuesday.

TORI AMOS. At Beacon Theatre Tuesday and Wednesday.

GAVIN DeGRAW & MATT NATHANSON. At SummerStage Wednesday.

KINGS OF LEON. At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wednesday.

CRYSTAL BOWERSOX. At Boulton Center Thursday.

THIEVERY CORPORATION. At JBL Live at Pier 97 Friday.

ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN. At Irving Plaza Saturday and Sunday.

EMINEM & RIHANNA. At MetLife Stadium Saturday and Sunday.

LITTLE BIG TOWN. At Pennysaver Amphitheater Saturday.

STEVE AOKI. At Madison Square Garden Saturday.

MUSIQ SOULCHILD. At SummerStage Sunday.

CHICAGO & REO SPEEDWAGON. At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Sunday.

LYLE LOVETT. At NYCB Theater at Westbury Sunday.