Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull set for Nassau Coliseum

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull have developed quite the bromance since they first teamed up for “I Like It” in 2010 and now they’re ready to take it to the next level.

The duo, which had a hit already this year with “I’m a Freak,” will tour together late this summer, including a stop at Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 14. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday.

“There’s no better place for me than being up on stage in front of my fans,” Iglesias said in a statement. “And going on tour with a close friend and someone I admire, like Pitbull, is truly an honor. We really want to give everybody a show that they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

Pitbull said the prospect of touring with Iglesias is exciting. “He's a talented music star, and also a close friend who I respect and have learned a lot from,” Pitbull said in a statement. "Together we are going to give fans great music, energy and what they really deserve -- to enjoy life and forget the rest for three hours.”

