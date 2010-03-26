Erykah Badu downsizes on 'New Amerykah Part Two'

When Erykah Badu launched her "New Amerykah" series in 2008, she had grand plans - tackling war and poverty and terrorism on the first installment. On "New AmErykah Part Two: Return of the Ankh" (Control Freaq / Universal Motown), it's a distinctly smaller scale, but one she handles much more effectively. The neo-soul grooves on "Window Seat" and "Gone Baby, Don't Be Long" are undeniable, as is the empowerment message of "20 Feet Tall." But it's the epic "Out My Mind, Just in Time," told in three movements, that shows the real strength of Badu's ambition.

THE GRADE A-



BOTTOM LINE This time, it's personal