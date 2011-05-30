Expecting more from The Vaccines

The Vaccines' preoccupation with expectations is understandable, considering how they zoomed from garage band to British Next Big Thing within months. But as listener-

friendly as their debut "What Did You Expect from The Vaccines?" (XL) is, it's more influenced by previous sensations rather than being sensational itself. "Blow It Up" could be Glasvegas. "If You Wanna" channels The Jesus and Mary Chain, while the addictive "Post Break-up Sex" recalls Flesh For Lulu. Only the revved-up "Wreckin' Bar" and "Norgaard" offer an idea of what has gotten the U.K. so riled.

The Vaccines

"What Did You Expect from The Vaccines?"

GRADE B+

BOTTOM LINE The latest British guitar-driven import