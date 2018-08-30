Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz disses John Tavares at Coliseum show

Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz paid homage to a Long Island music legend at the band's NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum show Wednesday, while also addressing the fallout from hockey star John Tavares leaving the Islanders.

Numerous social media posts Thursday showed suburban-Chicago native Wentz, 39, wearing an Islanders jersey with Tavares' number, 91, on the sleeves. When seen from the back, however, the large number 91 there was crossed out with what appeared to be duct tape, and in place of Tavares' name was that of singer-songwriter Billy Joel, also crafted from apparent duct tape and black marker.

As Islanders fans are painfully aware, team captain Tavares, 27, exited in July after nine seasons to join the Toronto Maple Leafs. Wentz replacing Tavares' name with Joel's met with high approval online.

"So I think @falloutboy is my new second favorite band! @MikeDelguidice1 and Big Shot will always be number one!! #Isles," tweeted WFAN sports-radio anchor Peter Schwartz, referring to to local musician Mike DelGuidice and his Joel tribute band and posting a photo of Wentz's jersey from behind. The photo appeared in other tweets and attempts to confirm the photographer were unsuccessful.

Coliseum representatives earlier had tweeted a shot of Wentz from the front, showing only the jersey's Islanders logo and Tavares' number on the sleeves. "Spotted: @petewentz rockin’ his @NYIslanders jersey on our stage tonight! #MANIATour," the venue wrote.

Representatives for Fall Out Boy and Joel did not respond to Newsday requests for comment, and no comments appeared on either Wentz's or the band's social-media accounts.