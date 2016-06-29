Fifth Harmony set for VH1 Save the Music benefit in Hamptons

Fifth Harmony may “Work from Home,” but they also party in the Hamptons for a good cause.

The ladies will headline this year’s “Hamptons Live” benefit for the VH1 Save the Music Foundation at a private Hamptons home on Aug. 27.

Tickets are $750-$2,500 and on sale now through VH1.

“As we near our 20th anniversary, the Foundation remains committed to providing every student in America with access to a quality music education,” said Henry Donahue, executive director of VH1 Save The Music Foundation. “We would also like to acknowledge that we could not make a difference in the lives of millions of students without the generous support of our community, leaders like Julie and Billy [Macklowe, the event’s co-chairpersons] and dedicated talent like Fifth Harmony and DJ Cassidy.”

Last year’s “Hamptons Live” featured Jason Derulo, raised more than $800,000 and also included the donation of a piano to East Quogue Elementary School. The foundation plans another area donation with part of the proceeds of this year’s event.

“Each summer, we have thoroughly enjoyed supporting VH1 Save The Music’s noble efforts to keep music alive in schools,” said Julie Macklowe. “There is no better way to wrap up summer than with dancing the night away in the Hamptons and supporting a noteworthy cause.”