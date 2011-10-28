Florence and the Machine's 'Ceremonials'

While Florence and the Machine's debut "Lungs" was an unpredictable outing, the follow-up "Ceremonials" (Universal Republic) is far more focused. Florence Welch still scales Kate Bush-ian heights of drama ("No Light, No Light" and "Leave My Body") and howls like the second coming of Annie Lennox ("Lover to Lover"), but a bit of the loopy "Dog Days Are Over" fun has slipped away, replaced with the lovely but slightly more restrained "All This and Heaven Too." Nevertheless, "Ceremonials" offers more insights into Florence's sweet brand of British soul.

FLORENCE AND THE MACHINE

"Ceremonials"

THE GRADE B+

BOTTOM LINE Lush beauty and lots of it