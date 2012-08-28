Foo Fighters played 'last show for a long time'?

Music industry online magazine NME says the Foo Fighters have played their "last show for a long time," but an official familiar with the group says it has more concerts scheduled.

As the group wrapped up a gig in Reading, England, on Sunday, Frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd the tour, in support of its latest album "Wasting Light," would be its last — a comment that has set fans in the Twittersphere alight with concern.

But the official says Grohl's comments were misinterpreted. The official said on condition of anonymity that the band has four U.S. shows in September and that after that it will take some time off "after touring the world for a year."

Grohl is the former drummer for the hugely successful band Nirvana.