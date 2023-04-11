The Strokes, Fall Out Boy, many more acts set for Forest Hills Stadium's centennial

A mix of some 30 music and comedy performances will play Forest Hills Stadium this spring and summer as the historic Queens venue celebrates its 100th anniversary.

The stadium's concert promoters announced Tuesday that following the Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival May 20-21, the 13,000-seat outdoor venue will host rock-pop acts including Dave Matthews Band (June 9), LCD Soundsystem (June 16), Weezer (July 13), former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson (July 29), Fall Out Boy (Aug. 1), Jason Mraz & His Superband with The New York Pops (Aug. 17), The Strokes (Aug. 19), the Arctic Monkeys (Sept. 8-9), and an all-star throwback night featuring Duran Duran, Grace Jones and Nile Rodgers & Chic (Sept. 22), among many others on a schedule extending to Sept. 30.

Among comedy acts, Kevin Hart performs June 4 and Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, with six stand-up acts including Dave Attell and Tiffany Haddish, is onstage June 14.

Tickets and more information are available at ForestHillsStadium.com. More shows will be announced soon, the promoters said.