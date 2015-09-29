Full coverage: Entire albums redone by other artists

It was a very good year for Taylor Swift -- 1989, that is, the year she was born and the title of her latest album smash. Ryan Adams hopes "1989" will be just as lucky for him: On Sept. 21, he released his version of the album.

This isn't the first instance of an artist putting their spin on an entire album. Let's replay a few others.

McLEMORE AVENUE (1970) Booker T and the MGs took a turn down "Abbey Road" with this album of instrumental takes on "Day Tripper," "Lady Madonna" and "Eleanor Rigby."

TUSK (2002) Alt-rockers Camper Van Beethoven had a big Fleetwood Mac attack with their take on the group's 1979 double-album hit "Tusk." Its success made them happy Campers and led to the group's first tour in years.

MEET THE SMITHEREENS (2007) Jersey's Fab Four saluted the lads from Liverpool with this remake of 1964's "Meet the Beatles." "It's our way of paying homage to a record that blew the lid off rock 'n' roll," said lead singer Pat Dinizio.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THE FLAMING LIPS AND STARDEATH AND WHITE DWARFS WITH HENRY ROLLINS AND PEACHES DOING DARK SIDE OF THE MOON (2010) That about sums it up for this redo of the Pink Floyd mega-seller.