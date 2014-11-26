Garth Brooks cites Ferguson riots in canceling 'Tonight Show' Thanksgiving appearance

Country-music star Garth Brooks has canceled at least three scheduled talk-show appearances following protests in Ferguson, Missouri, where a grand jury Monday chose not to indict a police officer who shot and killed a teen.

Brooks, 52, canceled appearances on this past Tuesday's "Live! With Kelly and Michael," tonight's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and Friday's "Today" show. He appeared Tuesday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which was taped in advance.

Brooks is promoting his album "Man Against Machine," his first new material in 13 years, and a tour that picks up again Dec. 4 in St. Louis, of which Ferguson is a suburb.

NBC confirmed Wednesday that Whoopi Goldberg and Tom Colicchio are appearing Thursday with Fallon in place of Brooks. The Hollywood Reporter added that representatives for "Live!" and "Today" confirmed the canceled appearances, and that both shows hoped to reschedule him.

"We landed in NY last night to the news of the civil unrest that was going on in our nation," Brooks had written Tuesday on his Facebook page. "To spend the day promoting our stuff like nothing was wrong, seemed distasteful to me. I will gladly reschedule any or all appearances the networks will allow. Love one another, g."

Violent protests, including looting and arson, engulfed Ferguson Monday night after a grand jury failed to indict police officer Darren Wilson, who shot and killed unarmed teen Michael Brown this summer.