Go backstage with Beyonce for charity

Who wouldn't want to hold court with Queen B?

Beyoncé and her mom, Tina Knowles, have launched an auction that will let the winning bidder and a guest spend a day backstage on the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour -- in Los Angeles, New York or a yet-to-be-named city.

"The Backstage With Beyoncé Online Auction will give fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live their wildest dream for a fantastic cause," said Coppy Holzman, chief executive and founder of Charitybuzz, which will host the auction at charity buzz.com/missameal.

The charity, the Miss a Meal campaign of Bread of Life Inc., encourages folks to donate the money they would have spent on a meal to feed the hungry.

Bidding on the L.A. backstage experience ends June 11; the New York experience begins accepting bids June 27 and runs through July 17. The surprise city will be announced this summer. Each auction package is valued at $25,000, according to Charitybuzz.

"We look forward to seeing the winners of the auction and showing them tour life, which is a lot of fun," Tina Knowles said in a statement. "They get to have a great time while making a donation and a difference in people's lives."