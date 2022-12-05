Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. to hit Jones Beach on Aug. 5

The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are partnering up for “The Big Night Out Tour,” which is coming to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 5.

“I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R.” said Goo Goo Dolls vocalist-guitarist John Rzeznik in a released statement. “It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so BE THERE!!!”

The Goos are supporting their latest album, “Chaos in Bloom,” which dropped in August featuring the singles, “Yeah, I Like You” and “You Are the Answer.” Earlier this year, the band’s 1998 hit, “Iris” surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

O.A.R., an acronym for “Of A Revolution,” is currently touring behind its 10th album, “The Arcade,” which came out last July. The Maryland-based band is best known for its top 40 hit, “Shattered (Turn the Car Around)” from the 2008 album “All Sides.”

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Check the Live Nation website for various presale opportunities.

The Goo Goo Dolls/O.A.R. show is one of four booked for the 2023 concert season at the Wantagh amphitheater. The others include Matchbox Twenty on July 18, a showing of the “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” film with a live score performed by the New Jersey Symphony on July 29 and Foreigner/Loverboy on Aug. 2.