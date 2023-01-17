Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar headlining 2023 Governors Ball

The annual Governors Ball Music Festival moves to Flushing Meadows-Corona Park this June 9 to 11 after two years at nearby Citi Field, with a lineup featuring headliners Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar. The more than 60 acts of this 12th edition include Aespa, Diplo, Haim, Lil Nas X, Lil Uzi Vert and Rina Sawayama. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday for those signing up at GovBall.com, with general availability "to follow," promoter Founders Entertainment said Tuesday.

“Beyond hosting some of the world’s most popular musicians and enjoying the economic activity that Governors Ball will generate across Queens, we’re also deeply grateful for the festival’s partnership with local organizations like the Queens Night Market, Chhaya and ECRC to elevate our local food vendors and our community groups doing critical empowerment work every day," Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said in a statement.

The festival originated in 2011 on Governors Island before moving to Randall’s Island Park the following year and to Citi Field in 2021.