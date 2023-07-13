Great South Bay Music Festival: Everything you need to know

TIPS Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Wear loose fitting clothing and comfortable sneakers or sandals. Bring sunscreen for the daytime and a sweatshirt for when the sun goes down. Arrive early to get free parking on the street otherwise parking is $20 on Rider Avenue. Have your ID with you at all times. Both cash and credit cards are accepted throughout the festival grounds.

Every July Patchogue hosts Long Island’s largest music event and this year is set to be the biggest yet. The Great South Bay Music Festival will celebrate its 15th anniversary on July 20-23 in Shorefront Park featuring more than 50 acts performing across three stages.

“We are not about bells and whistles or influencers. It’s all about the music,” says festival founder and promoter Jim Faith. “Our crowd wants to be among like-minded individuals. There’s a communal vibe with people on blankets and in beach chairs.”

When the festival began in 2007, it was only two days with 20 artists on two stages where Foghat and Richie Havens were the first headliners and tickets were only $8.

“Originally it was more of a blues and folk kind of thing,” says Faith. “As the headliners got bigger, more people started to come and we went from two days to three days then about eight years ago we moved to four days.”

LI’S OWN TAKES THE SPOTLIGHT In addition to national headliners, several Long Island-based bands will be playing at the Great South Bay Music Festival. Don’t forget to catch these local favorites: KERRY KEARNEY & THE KINGS OF THE PSYCHEDELTA Kerry Kearney of Breezy Point will deliver his upbeat psychedelta rockin’ blues you can dance to on the Main Stage on July 20 at 4:30 p.m. MILES TO DAYTON Expect a lively folk rock set from the Port Jefferson Station band Miles to Dayton at the Bandshell Stage on July 20 at 6:30 p.m. OOGEE WAWA Feel the alternative reggae roots of Suffolk County’s own Oogee Wawa at the Bandshell Stage on July 21 at 7:10 p.m. CASSANDRA HOUSE Singer/songwriter Cassandra House of Patchogue brings her folk rock originals to the Main Stage on July 22 at 3:15 p.m. BRANDON “TAZ” NIEDERAUER Guitarist Brandon “Taz” Niederauer of Dix Hills returns to tear up the Main Stage on July 23 at 4:15 p.m. jammin’ on a blend of rock, funk and soul. — DAVID J. CRIBLEZ

Here’s a breakdown of some headliners taking the main stage this year:

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

JULY 20

THE FABULOUS THUNDERBIRDS

Kim Wilson, Jay Moeller, and Randy Bermudes of The Fabulous Thunderbirds perform at the Paradise Artists Party on September 30, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. Credit: Getty Images for IEBA/Rick Diamond

The Fabulous Thunderbirds will make their triumphant return to Long Island after a 20-year absence. The bluesy rock & roll band with a pinch of R&B likes to keep things loose on stage.

“We work without a set list,” says lead singer Kim Wilson. “I prefer to improvise. This approach makes things not so boring.”

However, ‘80s top 40 single, “Tough Enuff” will surely be played.

“I wrote that song on an airplane between Dallas and Austin on the back of a barf bag,” says Wilson, 72. “It’s a universal subject. People can relate to it.”

Next year marks the band’s 50th anniversary and they plan to release a new album on the Canadian label, Stony Plain Records.

“The band hasn’t stopped working all this time,” says Wilson. “We’re happy to still do this at a high level. It’s both a blessing and humbling.”

SET TIME 5:40-6:30 p.m.

DAVE MASON

Dave Mason performs at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue, July 16, 2017. Credit: Bruce Gilbert

Seventy-seven year-old singer/guitarist Dave Mason has been touring since he was 16.

“I’m passionate about music. It’s what I do and I can still do it,” he says. “Playing on stage is the only outlet for music anymore.”

Mason’s set consists of solo hits like “We Just Disagree” and “Let It Go, Let It Flow” along with classics from his old band Traffic such as “Dear Mr. Fantasy” and “Feelin’ Alright?”

“We do the Joe Cocker version of ‘Feelin’ Alright?’ which is more up-tempo and more fun,” says Mason. “We stole his piano part and basically play it with the same groove.”

SET TIME 7:10-8:10 p.m.

ELECTRIC HOT TUNA

Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen of Hot Tuna perform t The Fox Theatre on July 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Credit: Getty Images/Rick Diamond

One of the festival’s favorites is making a grand exit when Electric Hot Tuna will take its final bow on opening night,

“We are looking at this as a last joyous shoutout barring unforeseen circumstances,” says singer/guitarist Jorma Kaukonen. “Unfortunately, touring has gotten so expensive and we don’t play electric full time. But we plan to continue acoustically.”

EHT has a special relationship with Long Island, which is considered one of the band’s biggest fan bases.

“We have always felt at home on Long Island,” says Kaukonen. “The fans there have always welcomed us with open arms. Every time we play Great South Bay, it feels like a big backyard cookout with friends.”

At the core of the band is the partnership of Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady, which has gone on for more than five decades.

“Jack and I are very different guys but have always respected each other as people and artists,” says Kaukonen. “We’ve never had a band meeting or an argument!”

SET TIME 8:45-10 p.m.

JULY 21

DIRTY HEADS

Singer/songwriter Jared Watson of Dirty Heads performs during day 3 of the Firefly Music Festival on June 20, 2015 in Dover, Delaware. Credit: Theo Wargo

After 15 years and eight albums, Dirty Heads have finally come into their own on their latest release, “Midnight Control,” which has spawned the hit song, “Island Glow.”

“We are at a certain point in our careers where we know what we want and how to get it,” says singer Jared “Dirty J” Watson. “I feel this is our best work yet.”

The band is centered on the bond between Watson and guitarist/singer Dustin “Duddy B” Bushnell.

“Our chemistry is pretty effortless,” says Watson, 41. “We’ve been best friends since high school because we had so much in common. Nine times out of 10 we are on the same page.”

The reggae rock outfit, which is inspired by the Beastie Boys and Sublime, has a reputation for putting on high-energy live shows.

“Our fans are very accepting and open. The vibe in the crowd is strong,” says Watson. “I think that’s because the band is based on 100% positivity and love.”

SET TIME 9:30-11 p.m.

JULY 22

ERIC KRASNO TRIO

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 01: Eric Krasno performs at The Fillmore New Orleans on November 01, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Erika Goldring

For years singer/guitarist Eric Krasno has performed at Great South Bay with his band Soulive. This time around he’s bringing his trio to the Main Stage.

“We’re all about danceable funky grooves,” says Krasno, 46. “Expect to be moving because it’s a blend of funk, jazz, soul, rock & roll.”

Krasno will be drawing off his solo releases “Always” and “Blood From a Stone” backed by two fellow Erics: organist Eric Finland and drummer Eric Kalb.

“We feed off the crowd,” says Krasno. “Our goal is to connect with people and get into the same head space.”

SET TIME 5:50-6:50 p.m.

PHIL LESH & FRIENDS

Phil Lesh and Grahame Lesh perform onstage at Headcount & Dayglo Present Phil Lesh And Very Special Friends At The Apollo Theater in 2018 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images for Dayglo Presents/Marc Millman

The catalog of the Grateful Dead will be front and center when Phil Lesh & Friends take over the Main Stage for a 3 1/2-hour set. Playing with the former Dead bassist this year will be keyboardist/vocals Jason Crosby, horns/vocals James Casey, drummer John Molo, horns/vocals Jennifer Hartswick, guitarist Eric Krasno and his son Grahame Lesh on guitar/vocals.

“The idea is to put together a unique combination of individuals,” says Grahame Lesh. “My dad just loves playing music with different players because it’s constantly changing. Every time we get on stage it can be something new and cool.”

Phil Lesh likes to mix it up playing deeper Dead cuts like “St. Stephen” and “Viola Lee Blues” both which he had a hand in writing.

“The modus operandi was to bring out the songs the Dead hadn’t played in a long time,” says Grahame, 36. “I think fans like when those tunes get resurrected.”

SET TIME 7:30-11 p.m.

JULY 23

DUANE BETTS & PALMETTO MOTEL

Duane Betts performs at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Sept. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. Credit: Invision/AP/Amy Harris

Consider Duane Betts a branch off the old oak tree, sort of. The 45-year-old singer/guitarist is the son of Allman Brothers axeman Dickey Betts. The two men share talents but are not exactly the same.

“We both have an instinct for melody and phrasing. However, I grew up listening to music that wasn’t part of his generation like Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins and hip-hop,” says Duane, 45. “But my father’s such an amazing player and if any of that rubs off on me then that’s a beautiful thing.”

The younger Betts is excited to play songs off his new album, “Wild & Precious Life” for the Great South Bay crowd.

“Playing at a festival adds a different kind of excitement because it gives you an opportunity to perform before a bunch of people who might not have seen you before,” says Duane. “My new music can expand in a live setting and really go in a lot of different directions.”

SET TIME 5:30-6:30 p.m.

JASON BONHAM’S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING

Jason Bonham performs at Huntington Bank Pavilion on July 28, 2019, in Chicago. Credit: Invision/AP/Rob Grabowski

The Led Zeppelin legacy gets carried by late drummer John Bonham’s son Jason with his Led Zeppelin Evening band, now in its 13th year.

“We started off saying we’d only do one tour. Here we are 13 years later and it has taken on a life of its own,” says Bonham. “This is something I take very seriously. I’m representing the music of my father as well as Robert [Plant, singer], Jimmy [Page, guitarist] and John Paul [Jones, bassist].”

This year’s set will highlight the 1973 Zeppelin classic, “Houses of the Holy.”

“We want to represent that album more than we normally would with cuts like ‘The Ocean,’ ‘The Song Remains the Same’ and ‘No Quarter,’ ” says Bonham. “However, there’s certain songs we always do like ‘Whole Lotta Love,’ ‘Rock & Roll,’ ‘Ramble On,’ ‘The Immigrant Song,’ 'Black Dog’ and ‘Stairway to Heaven.’ We like to try and keep everyone as happy as possible.”

At age 57, Bonham is still guided by the lessons his father taught him when he was a young drummer.

“Dad always said, ‘Play from the heart. Remember, it’s all groove and pocket above everything else,’ ” says Bonham. “When you are young, you are always trying to build up your chops. As you get older and wiser, you find yourself focusing on groove and pocket making sure everything is in the right place.”

SET TIME 7-8 p.m.

GOV’T MULE

Artist Warren Haynes of Gov't Mule performs at Beale Street Music Festival on May 5, 2018 in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: Invision/AP/Laura Roberts

Back in the mid-90’s Allman Brothers members guitarist Warren Haynes and bassist Allen Woody branched out to form their own band, Gov’t Mule. Nearly 30 years later, the band is still going despite Woody’s passing in 2000.

“This started as a side project with no second record expected,” says Haynes, 63. “Woody and I were full time members of the Allman Brothers just utilizing our downtime. But it turned into something beyond that.”

This year the band will bring its “Dark Side of the Mule” show to Great South Bay where they take on the Pink Floyd catalog.

“We don’t do the whole ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ album although we cover a lot of those songs. This is us playing whatever Pink Floyd stuff we want to do,” says Haynes. “It’s a whole production with a laser show and surround sound. We double the size of the band with a saxophone, female background singers, additional guitar and keyboards. We are all big Floyd fans because it’s timeless music that’s even better now than when it came out.”

Gov’t Mule is also supporting its recently released 12th studio album, “Peace … Like a River.”

“It’s a true snapshot of where we are,” says Haynes. “The theme is about going through a lot of challenges and coming out the other side feeling stronger.”

SET TIME 8:30-10 p.m.