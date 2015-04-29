Gregg Allman's Laid Back Festival to launch at Jones Beach

Is Coachella too trendy and uptight for you? Well, Gregg Allman has developed a festival for your tastes.

In a joint venture with Live Nation, Allman has created the Laid Back Festival, a day-long music and food festival that will make its debut at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 29.

Allman will headline the festival, which also features the Doobie Brothers, Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers, Jaimoe’s Jassz Band, led by the Allman Brothers Band’s drummer, and City of the Sun.

“Creating this fest has been a lot of fun,” says Allman. “Good music, good food and drink and a beautiful beach – what could be better?”

Tickets are $25-$225 through Live Nation and go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. VIP packages are also available and include a clambake on the beach, as well as a limited edition poster.

For the food part of the festival, vendors will include Guy Fieri’s BBQ, Harvest Moon Oysters, and Swell Taco, as well as the Port Jeff Brewing Company, Jamesport Vineyards, Maison Belle Claire.