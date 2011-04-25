Holy Ghost!'s debut album

EntertainmentMusic

Holy Ghost! does so much mining of disco grooves and '80s synth-pop hooks that its debut sounds like a long lost 1982 British import. "Holy Ghost!" (DFA) has nods to "Confusion"-era New Order ("It's Not Over"), Pet Shop Boys orchestration ("Wait and See") and Michael McDonald ("Some Children") -- yes, that Michael McDonald, the Doobie Brother, is singing the chorus. All that looking back could seem like a gimmick, but the Brooklyn duo nails the vibe, and singer Alex Frankel keeps it light, with his airy, upbeat delivery.

 

'Holy Ghost!'

 

THE GRADE B+

BOTTOM LINE A buoyant look back at futuristic pop

