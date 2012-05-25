Hot Song: Best 'Idol' coronation

Whether Phillip Phillips was the best singer on this season's "American Idol" is still debatable, but one thing is clear. He has recorded the best coronation song in the show's history. "Home" (19) is part Mumford and Sons folk, part Dave Matthews jammy rock and 100 percent radio-ready. It shows off his vocals, but it also shows off his arranging skills because the sing-along bits and the stomping drums and hand-claps weren't in the original version from British singer-songwriter Greg Holden and songwriter Drew Pearson. His "Home" is a grand slam.