Hot Song: k'Naan's 'Is Anybody Out There?'

Somali rapper K'Naan's new single, "Is Anybody Out There?" (A&M/Octone), is even catchier than his international smash "Wavin' Flag," the anthem from the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Featuring Nelly Furtado in one of her most memorable vocal turns in years, "Out There" tells the story of finding acceptance in music and the importance of showing compassion. K'Naan manages the uplifting tale without sounding sappy and implants the irresistible melody without sacrificing meaning, practically guaranteeing radio domination soon.