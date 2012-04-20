Hot Song: Maroon 5's 'Payphone'

Maroon 5's "Payphone" (A&M/Universal) is the latest entry in the pop sweepstakes to determine the dumbest lyrics people will sing along with in a catchy chorus. "I'm at a payphone trying to call home, all of my change I spent on you," Adam Levine earnestly offers, oblivious to decades of phone technologies, from cellphones to credit-card calling to, you know, calling collect. Yeah, it's a metaphor for a simpler time. It's not a good one, no matter how sweetly Levine delivers it. -- Glenn Gamboa