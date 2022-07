With summer around the corner, it's time to start searching out some new warm-weather anthems. Indie rock heroes Superchunk have unveiled two of them. Their new single, "This Summer" (Merge), is a moshable good time -- packed with a great us-versus-them theme, roaring guitar solos and hand claps. The single's flip side is a raucous cover of Banarama's "Cruel Summer" done as a punk number with a fuzzed-out guitar replacing the clinky synths. Pure rock heaven.