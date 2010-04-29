'Idol' Psychics: Who won't go all the way doing Sinatra?

It's all or nothing at all as Harry Connick Jr. mentors the five remaining finalists to the tunes of Ol' Blue Eyes on Tuesday's "American Idol." Which one might have to be consoled with "that's life" when they're sent home Wednesday?

GOING HOME Michael Lynche

Yes, we've got high apple pie in the sky hopes that Big Mike will finally go home. (We get it, big guys have feelings.) Or maybe, in keeping with the spirit of Mike's song choices, we should say, we've got high apple pie with a hunk of cheese hopes he'll leave.

SECOND LOWEST Casey James

It was a very good year for Casey on "Idol," but with the Crystal Bowersox-Lee DeWyze finale seeming more and more like a given, Casey has been steadily losing traction. Maybe performing "Witchcraft" might make his "Idol" spell last a bit longer.

-Daniel Bubbeo, daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com

GOING HOME Casey James

With his casual good looks, pleasant voice and cougar appeal, we had high hopes for young blue eyes, thinking he could go all the way to the finale. So we're bewitched, bothered and bewildered to discover that this idol actually has feet of clay.

SECOND LOWEST Michael Lynche

His self-assured cockiness would lead you to believe Lynche is the chairman of the board, but he doesn't stand a ghost of a chance of taking the top prize. Though he'll (barely) survive Sinatra week, he'll soon be puttin' his dreams away for another day.

-Ronnie Gill, ronnie.gill@newsday.com