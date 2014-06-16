Intro 6.16.14: Videos from Fall Out Boy, Paramore, Journey and more

Fall Out Boy take over Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Saturday with Paramore for their “Monumentour” to save rock and roll.

THE LIST

FALL OUT BOY, “Save Rock and Roll.” At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Saturday.

PARAMORE, “Ain’t It Fun.” At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Saturday.

JOURNEY, “Stone in Love.” At Nikon Theater at Jones Beach Monday.

EVERCLEAR, “I Will Buy You a New Life.” At Irving Plaza Tuesday and The Paramount Sunday.

BACKSTREET BOYS, “I Want It That Way.” At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Sunday.

DUM DUM GIRLS, “Bedroom Eyes.” At Prospect Park Bandshell Saturday.

IDINA MENZEL, “Let It Go.” At Radio City Music Hall Monday.

DIANA ROSS, “Upside Down.” At Theater at Madison Square Garden Saturday.

LUCINDA WILLIAMS, “Still I Long for Your Kiss.” At Westhampton Beach PAC Saturday.

THE MAVERICKS, “Dance the Night Away.” At The Space at Westbury Thursday.

ZAC BROWN BAND, “Goodbye in Her Eyes.” At Forest Hills Stadium Saturday.

THE NATIONAL, “I Need My Girl.” At Prospect Park Bandshell Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday.

DEVO, “Beautiful World.” At Best Buy Theater Thursday.

LINDSEY STIRLING, “Shatter Me.” At The Space at Westbury Saturday.