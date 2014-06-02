Intro 6.2.14: Videos from Hoodie Allen, OutKast, Future and more

It’s a homestand for Hoodie Allen as he wraps up his “Hanging with Hoodie” tour at Bowery Ballroom Saturday and Sunday.

THE LIST

HOODIE ALLEN, “Show Me What You’re Made Of.” At Bowery Ballroom Saturday and Sunday.

OUTKAST, “Ms. Jackson.” Part of Governors Ball at Randalls Island Friday through Sunday.

FUTURE, “Honest.” At Best Buy Theater Tuesday.

DANITY KANE, “Damaged.” At Irving Plaza Tuesday.

JANELLE MONAE, “Heroes.” At Prospect Park Bandshell Wednesday.

DAMON ALBARN, “Everyday Robots.” At Irving Plaza Sunday.

GARY U.S. BONDS, “This Little Girl.” At BB King’s Blues Club Wednesday.

PATTY GRIFFIN, “Ohio.” At Town Hall Thursday and Music Hall of Williamsburg Friday.

SHELBY LYNNE, “Call Me Up.” At Rubin Museum of Art Friday.

SMOKEY ROBINSON, “Cruisin’.” At Beacon Theatre Friday.

JACK JOHNSON, “I Got You.” At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Saturday and Prospect Park Bandshell 6/10.

BANKS, “This Is What It Feels Like.” At Irving Plaza Wednesday.