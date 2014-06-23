Intro 6.23.14: Videos from Melanie Martinez, Avicii, Foreigner and more

Baldwin’s Melanie Martinez brings her “Dollhouse” to the Marlin Room Tuesday.

Intro brings you the week’s hottest videos and shows every Monday. To catch up on all the Intros and watch classic Long Island music scene videos, check out Newsday Music’s YouTube channel at http://www.youtube.com/newsdaymusic.

THE LIST

MELANIE MARTINEZ, “Dollhouse.” At Marlin Room Tuesday.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

TEGAN AND SARA, “I Was a Fool.” At Hammerstein Ballroom Tuesday.

AVICII, “Addicted to You.” At Barclays Center Saturday.

ELVIS COSTELLO, “Radio Radio.” At Carnegie Hall Tuesday and Wednesday.

HOLD STEADY, “Spinners.” At The Paramount Saturday.

ONEREPUBLIC, “Love Runs Out.” At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Sunday.

FOREIGNER, “Feels like the First Time.” At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Saturday.

NEW EDITION, “Cool It Now.” At Barclays Center Sunday.

LIONEL RICHIE, “Love Will Conquer All.” At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wednesday.

VALERIE JUNE, “Twined and Twisted.” At Prospect Park Bandshell Friday.

CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH, “As Always.” At Music Hall of Williamsburg Saturday.

IL VOLO, “Little Things.” At NYCB Theater at Westbury Wednesday.