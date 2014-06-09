Intro 6.9.14: Videos from Daughtry, Ben Watt, Buddy Guy and more

Daughtry teams up with Goo Goo Dolls for an evening of Triple-A rock at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Saturday.

THE LIST

DAUGHTRY, “Waiting for Superman.” At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Saturday.

BEN WATT, “The Levels.” At Joe’s Pub Wednesday and Thursday.

DUNCAN SHEIK, “On a High.” At Boulton Center Thursday.

PARQUET COURTS, “Sunbathing Animal.” At Sugar Hill Supper Club Wednesday.

KACEY MUSGRAVES, “Follow Your Arrow.” At Radio City Music Hall Tuesday.

BUDDY GUY, “Damn Right, I’ve Got the Blues.” At The Paramount Wednesday.

ARETHA FRANKLIN, “Won’t Be Long.” At Radio City Music Hall Saturday and Sunday.

KIRK FRANKLIN, “I Smile.” At NYCB Theatre at Westbury Friday.

FRENCH HORN REBELLION, “Swing Into It.” At Watermark Bar Friday.

GEORGIA SATELLITES, “Keep Your Hands to Yourself.” At Suffolk Theater Friday.

LYNYRD SKYNYRD, “Free Bird.” At NYCB Theatre at Westbury Thursday.