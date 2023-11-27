Jason Aldean's 'Highway Desperado' tour to hit Jones Beach next summer

Country music star Jason Aldean will be extending his "Highway Desperado" tour with 24 more dates next year, including a July 12 stop at Wantagh's Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. General-public tickets go on sale Dec. 15. Check livenation.com for presale information. The tour takes its name from Aldean's most recent album, which was released in November and contains the controversial hit "Try That in a Small Town." The song recently became his 28th career No. 1 single on country radio, as well as his newest radio single, “Let Your Boys Be Country.”

The tour starts May 18 at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, and concludes in his hometown of Macon, Georgia, at the Macon Amphitheater on Oct. 5. Hailey Whitters will open for Aldean at the Jones Beach show, with Chase Matthew, Austin Snell and Dee Jay Silver as the supporting acts.