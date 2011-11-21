EntertainmentMusic

Javier Colon's 'Come Through for You'

Javier Colon performs at The Uptown Theatre as part of...

Javier Colon performs at The Uptown Theatre as part of Aloft Hotels Presents Live in the Vineyard on in Napa, California. (Nov. 6, 2011) Credit: Getty Images

By GLENN GAMBOAglenn.gamboa@newsday.com

Javier Colon can sing anything well, and he does on "Come Through for You" (Universal Republic). Whether it's pop ("As Long as We Got Love," his duet with Natasha Bedingfield) or dance (the catchy "1000 Lights") or rock (the anthem-like "Raise Your Hand"), Colon excels. However, it's the poignant ballad "OK, Here's the Truth," with its surprising twist ending, where he gets to best show off his skills as a singer and a storyteller. "Come Through for You" is easily the best first album from a reality show winner since Kelly Clarkson's "Thankful." Score another victory for "The Voice."

 

JAVIER COLON

 

"Come Through for You"

THE GRADE B+

BOTTOM LINE "The Voice" champ keeps winning

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?