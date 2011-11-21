Javier Colon's 'Come Through for You'

Javier Colon can sing anything well, and he does on "Come Through for You" (Universal Republic). Whether it's pop ("As Long as We Got Love," his duet with Natasha Bedingfield) or dance (the catchy "1000 Lights") or rock (the anthem-like "Raise Your Hand"), Colon excels. However, it's the poignant ballad "OK, Here's the Truth," with its surprising twist ending, where he gets to best show off his skills as a singer and a storyteller. "Come Through for You" is easily the best first album from a reality show winner since Kelly Clarkson's "Thankful." Score another victory for "The Voice."

JAVIER COLON

"Come Through for You"

THE GRADE B+

BOTTOM LINE "The Voice" champ keeps winning