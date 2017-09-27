Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez to headline Tidal hurricane relief benefit

Jay-Z and Jennifer Lopez will headline the star-studded “Tidal X: Brooklyn” at Barclays Center on Oct. 17, a benefit for victims of recent natural disasters, including the hurricanes that damaged Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands, as well as the Mexican earthquakes.

Newcomers Cardi B, the Bronx rapper who toppled Taylor Swift from the top of the pop charts this week, and Beyoncé protégés Chloe x Halle are also on the bill, along with DJ Khaled, Fifth Harmony, Fat Joe and Remy Ma.

Earlier this week, Lopez pledged $1 million to the Puerto Rican relief effort, as did Daddy Yankee, who will also perform, while “Hamilton” creator Lin Manuel-Miranda is set to make a special appearance.

Tickets for the show are $56-$2,500 and are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

In addition to donating 100 percent of ticket proceeds, Tidal is also lining up sponsors to donate to charities in the affected areas. Bacardi pledged $1.3 million to become a sponsor, as well as joining Tidal to cover the cost of cargo planes transporting goods donated to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico.

“It is clear that those affected by these natural disasters need our help more than ever,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We in New York are putting the full weight of our resources behind recovery efforts, and I am grateful to TIDAL X: Brooklyn and its sponsors for joining us and helping to deliver much-needed goods to people in desperate need. We must do everything we can to help these communities rebuild, and I encourage all New Yorkers to join us in our efforts.”

Jay-Z co-owns Tidal, the subscription-based music service, with several other artists.