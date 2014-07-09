Jay Z, No Doubt to headline Global Citizens Festival

Jay Z will headline this year’s Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 27 on the Great Lawn in Central Park, along with Carrie Underwood, No Doubt, fun., The Roots and Tiesto.

Tickets to the concert are free, but only are available to those who join in “campaigning for positive change” with the event’s sponsor the Global Poverty Project on a series of issues. Fans can register at the Global Citizens Festival website for a chance to win tickets.

“Change only takes place when and where there is action,” Jay Z said in a statement. “I’m joining the 2014 Global Citizen Festival because I believe through actions, whether it be by raising awareness, getting involved or educating ourselves, the goal to end extreme poverty by 2030 is possible.”

For the first time, the concert will be broadcast live on MSNBC and be part of a one-hour special on NBC.

“In the last 15 years, the world has seen the most successful anti-poverty push in history,” said Hugh Evans, CEO of The Global Poverty Project. “Thanks to the political leadership, global investment and significant policy changes generated over the last several years, ending extreme poverty by 2030 is within our reach, but we need to continue to change the systems that contribute to the social injustice of extreme poverty. To do so, we must engage Global Citizens to create a groundswell of support our world leaders cannot ignore.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The group’s first issue is getting potential concertgoers to sign a petition calling on world leaders to contribute $7.5 billion to the GAVI Alliance, which provides lifesaving vaccines to children in poor countries. The group would use the funding to help immunize 300 million children by 2020.

“I believe we all have the ability to make our world a better place,” said Carrie Underwood in a statement. “Positive change is possible when we work together, and this festival is a hopeful opportunity for all of us to help see an end to extreme poverty.”