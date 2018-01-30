Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers join forces for a Jones Beach show

Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers will join forces for “The Stars Align” tour this summer, including a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 14, with Heart’s Ann Wilson as the opener.

“I always enjoy touring the U.S. in the summer and joining with Paul, and Ann Wilson, should make for quite an exciting night,” Beck, a rare two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer as a solo artist and member of the Yardbirds, said in a statement.

Rodgers, who has also served as the frontman for Free, Bad Company and The Firm, plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the formation of Free on the tour.

“This is going to be a knock out combination of music and musicians,” Rodgers said. “I’ve always been a Jeff Beck fan, who isn’t? He is in a league of his own. Ann Wilson has an amazing voice and is a brilliant songwriter.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at noon Wednesday.