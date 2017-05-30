Jeff LeBlanc to play LI venue that helped launch career

When he was starting out, Jeff LeBlanc used to play in front of Beach Bakery on Main Street trying to convince people leaving Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center to listen to his music.

On June 9, the Center Moriches singer-songwriter will be headlining that same center. “It’s a big deal for me,” says LeBlanc, who has been touring nationally on the strength of his “Vision” (Jeff LeBlanc Music) album. “If you keep chasing it, sometimes the doors will open.”

LeBlanc says he plans to make the most of the evening, bringing in a full band to back him up for a rare Long Island concert. “This is my hometown,” he says. “I want to show what I can do.”

He has been honing his performance skills by opening for stars like Boz Scaggs, a tour that even had LeBlanc on the historic Ryman Auditorium stage in Nashville. And he is hoping to go on tour with Chris Isaak again, as he did last summer.

“I’m ready to work on some new material,” he says. “But I really want to keep the ball of energy I get from touring going.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LeBlanc plays Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. June 9. Tickets are $28 through the center, 631-288-1500, whbpac.org