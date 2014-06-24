Joan Jett to star in Lifetime movie adaptation of Stephen King's 'Big Driver'

When we last saw Joan Jett, she was stunning us with an in-your-face version of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” to induct the grunge pioneers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Now, Long Beach’s Jett has taken the next logical step – she’s co-starring in a Lifetime movie.

OK, so it’s not just any Lifetime movie. It’s an adaptation of “Big Driver,” the Stephen King novella, starring Maria Bello as mystery writer Tess Thorne who seeks revenge after she is attacked. Jett will play Betsy Neal, who Thorne turns to for help. Olympia Dukakis is also set for the movie, which begins filming in Halifax, Nova Scotia, this summer and is set to premiere this fall.

In the meantime, Jett will receive the Icon Award at the first Alternative Press Awards on July 21 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland.