John Mayer sets Madison Square Garden, UBS Arena shows

Seven-time Grammy Award winner John Mayer has added a fall leg to his current solo acoustic tour, with an Oct. 3 date at Madison Square Garden and an Oct. 21 show at UBS Arena in Elmont.

General-pubic tickets for both go on sale 9 a.m. Friday at JohnMayer.com.

Opening for Mayer is singer-songwriter J.P. Saxe, a song of the year Grammy nominee in 2021 for his 3X platinum collaboration with Julia Michaels, "If the World Was Ending." Mayer last performed at UBS Arena on May 7 of last year, making up a March 1 date after he and some band members had tested positive for COVID-19. He also had played Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 23, 2017.

Mayer's songs include "Say," "Gravity," "Your Body Is a Wonderland" and 2004 Grammy song of the year "Daughters." Mayer additionally has frequently toured with the Grateful Dead successor band Dead & Company.