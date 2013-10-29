Jonas Brothers announce 'unanimous' breakup

After canceling its scheduled tour earlier this month and subsequently taking down its Twitter page, the pop-rock trio the Jonas Brothers has broken up.

"It's over for now," Kevin Jonas, 25, told People magazine Tuesday, with Joe Jonas, 24, adding, "It was a unanimous decision." Youngest brother Nick Jonas, 21, said, "It's really hard to say 'forever.' We're closing a chapter, for sure."

The band's spokesman, Jesse Derris, confirmed the split to Newsday.

While the brothers' individual Twitter accounts remain, none of the Jonases have commented since Oct. 22, when Nick Jonas tweeted, "Bear with us," and Joe Jonas wrote, "Please hold while we get our ---- together." The band was scheduled to speak about the split Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Tensions had been high among the brothers even before the band performed its last show, at a charity event in St. Paul, Minn., on Oct. 9. An argument had ensued over the previous weekend, reported People, which said the brothers had differed on the direction of the group and its music.

The New Jersey-bred brothers signed to Disney's Hollywood Records in 2005, and subsequently starred in the Disney Channel TV-movies "Camp Rock" (2008) and "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam" (2010). In the interim for the network, they starred in a half-hour comedy-adventure series about teen spies posing as a band, as well as in a reality show.

Separately, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas, who are expecting their first child together, have starred in two seasons of the E! reality series "Married to Jonas."