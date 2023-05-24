Jones Beach has it all: From country to pop to rock
The concert roster at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater is a summer guide for most Long Islanders. No matter what style of music you like, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a list of who’s coming to the waterside amphitheater in Wantagh sorted by genre.
COUNTRY
July 6 Luke Bryan
July 14 Sam Hunt, Brett Young, Lily Rose
Sept. 16, 17 Zac Brown Band
RAP/R&B
June 13 TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston
HARD ROCK/METAL/ALTERNATIVE
July 28 Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR
July 30 Godsmack, Staind
Aug. 19 Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin
Aug. 26 Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome
Aug. 30 Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol Rival Sons
Sept. 2 The Offspring, Simple Plan, Sum 41
Sept. 9 Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter
CLASSIC ROCK
July 1 Steve Miller Band, Joe Satriani
Aug. 2 Foreigner, Loverboy
Aug. 12 Styx, Joe Bonamassa & Friends, Don Felder
Sept. 8 Sting
POP
June 17 KTUphoria (103.5 FM) with Kylie Minogue, Daya, Deborah Cox, Kristine W and Ally Brooke
July 9 Big Time Rush, MAX, Jax
July 15 KidzBop Live!
July 18 Matchbox Twenty
July 23 Boy George & Culture Club, Berlin, Howard Jones
Aug. 5 Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R.
ADULT CONTEMPORARY/FOLK ROCK
July 8 Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional
July 19 Dave Matthews Band
Aug. 18 The Lumineers, James Bay
Sept. 3 James Taylor & his All-Star Band
ORCHESTRAL
July 29 “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra
For more information, call 516-221-1000 or visit livenation.com.
— DAVID J. CRIBLEZ