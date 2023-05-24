EntertainmentMusic

Jones Beach has it all: From country to pop to rock

Jones Beach is gearing up for summer and that means the summer concert series are hitting the iconic stage. NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and entertainment reporter David J. Criblez report.    Credit: Newsday Staff
By David J. Criblezdavid.criblez@newsday.comDavidJCriblez

The concert roster at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater is a summer guide for most Long Islanders. No matter what style of music you like, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a list of who’s coming to the waterside amphitheater in Wantagh sorted by genre.

COUNTRY

The Zac Brown Band takes the stage at the Northwell...

The Zac Brown Band takes the stage at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh. Credit: Bruce Gilbert

July 6 Luke Bryan

July 14 Sam Hunt, Brett Young, Lily Rose

Sept. 16, 17 Zac Brown Band

RAP/R&B

(L-R) Rozonda Thomas and Tionne Watkins of TLC attend the...

(L-R) Rozonda Thomas and Tionne Watkins of TLC attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023.  Credit: Getty Images for iHeartRadio/Joe Scarnici

June 13 TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston 

HARD ROCK/METAL/ALTERNATIVE

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at the Metro...

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at the Metro on Sept. 20, 2022, in Chicago.  Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Rob Grabowski

July 28 Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR

July 30 Godsmack, Staind

Aug. 19 Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin

Aug. 26 Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome

Aug. 30 Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol Rival Sons

Sept. 2 The Offspring, Simple Plan, Sum 41

Sept. 9 Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter

CLASSIC ROCK

 Sting performs during his concert in Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports...

 Sting performs during his concert in Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in 2019 in Budapest, Hungary. Credit: AP/Balazs Mohai

July 1 Steve Miller Band, Joe Satriani

Aug. 2 Foreigner, Loverboy

Aug. 12 Styx, Joe Bonamassa & Friends, Don Felder

Sept. 8 Sting

POP

 Boy George performs onstage during the Angel Ball 2019 at...

 Boy George performs onstage during the Angel Ball 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan.

Credit: Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation/Jamie McCarthy

June 17 KTUphoria (103.5 FM) with Kylie Minogue, Daya, Deborah Cox, Kristine W and Ally Brooke

July 9 Big Time Rush, MAX, Jax

July 15 KidzBop Live!

July 18 Matchbox Twenty

July 23 Boy George & Culture Club, Berlin, Howard Jones

Aug. 5 Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R.

ADULT CONTEMPORARY/FOLK ROCK

James Taylor performs at the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC Benefit...

James Taylor performs at the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 9, 2023.

Credit: Getty Images for Love Rocks NYC//Jamie McCarthy

July 8 Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional 

July 19 Dave Matthews Band

Aug. 18 The Lumineers, James Bay

Sept. 3 James Taylor & his All-Star Band

ORCHESTRAL

July 29 “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra

For more information, call 516-221-1000 or visit livenation.com.

