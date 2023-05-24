Jones Beach has it all: From country to pop to rock

The concert roster at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater is a summer guide for most Long Islanders. No matter what style of music you like, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a list of who’s coming to the waterside amphitheater in Wantagh sorted by genre.

COUNTRY

July 6 Luke Bryan

July 14 Sam Hunt, Brett Young, Lily Rose

Sept. 16, 17 Zac Brown Band

RAP/R&B

June 13 TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston

HARD ROCK/METAL/ALTERNATIVE

July 28 Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR

July 30 Godsmack, Staind

Aug. 19 Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin

Aug. 26 Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome

Aug. 30 Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol Rival Sons

Sept. 2 The Offspring, Simple Plan, Sum 41

Sept. 9 Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter

CLASSIC ROCK

July 1 Steve Miller Band, Joe Satriani

Aug. 2 Foreigner, Loverboy

Aug. 12 Styx, Joe Bonamassa & Friends, Don Felder

Sept. 8 Sting

POP

June 17 KTUphoria (103.5 FM) with Kylie Minogue, Daya, Deborah Cox, Kristine W and Ally Brooke

July 9 Big Time Rush, MAX, Jax

July 15 KidzBop Live!

July 18 Matchbox Twenty

July 23 Boy George & Culture Club, Berlin, Howard Jones

Aug. 5 Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R.

ADULT CONTEMPORARY/FOLK ROCK

July 8 Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional

July 19 Dave Matthews Band

Aug. 18 The Lumineers, James Bay

Sept. 3 James Taylor & his All-Star Band

ORCHESTRAL

July 29 “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra

For more information, call 516-221-1000 or visit livenation.com.

— DAVID J. CRIBLEZ